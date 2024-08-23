BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 173 - People Don't Want To Know The Truth
26 views • 8 months ago
Most people are happy being "blue pilled". They don't want to wake up. They don't want to pull back the curtain. They don't want to look for the "boogey man". They don't want to see the truth about their own government and the criminal cartel it is. They don't want to know how they are scheduled to be systematically eliminated and replaced by AI.
Why, you ask? It's because to be awake requires a degree of responsibility. Responsibility for allowing this to occur right under our noses? Responsibility for fighting the corruption wherever it is found. Responsibility to dig for more truth. Responsibility to get involved and take action. Responsibility to acknowledge "we the people" are the problem because we are asleep at the wheel.
The Lord Jesus is our only hope to save us from this tyranny. However, just as we are not to lean against a shovel and pray for a hole, so to we are to pray and push and put action behind our prayers.
Keywords
godtyrannyreset
Related videos
More from Brighteon
