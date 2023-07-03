Quad-Vaxxed Bodybuilder Dies Suddenly Due To An Aneurysm 💉(2023)

Covid BC
July 2, 2023
July 2023: A YouTube bodybuilding star known as Joesthetics has died at the age of 30, according to posts shared on social media by his friends and girlfriend.
German fitness influencer Jo Lindner, who had 8.5 million followers on Instagram and almost 500 million views on his YouTube channel, suffered an aneurysm on Friday according to his girlfriend Nicha.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bspvL0GrZExU/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.