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BREAKING: Thousands of Persians protesting against the Islamic Republic Regime!!
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93 views • January 11, 2020
Breaking News as Thousands of Persians protesting against the LIES of the Islamic Regime for the #ukraineplanecrash , the 1500 youth killed in #Iranprotests, the 146 opponents killed in Ashraf & Liberty camps, the 30000 massacred in prisons in 1988 and the 120000 executed!! All of which the leaders of Iran said it was a human error?
But no error: Tehran in turmoil!!
But no error: Tehran in turmoil!!
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