X22 REPORT Ep. 2944a - [CB] Stacking Gold, The [WEF]/[CB] Just Showed The People Their Agenda

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2944a - Dec 8. 2022
[CB] Stacking Gold, The [WEF]/[CB] Just Showed The People Their Agenda[JB] just paid off the union workers after he stiffed on the deal, is this how the D's get votes, yes. LA is moving forward with electric only buildings, even though the electrical grid cannot handle it. The people can now see the [CB] agenda in regards to who's bank account they shutdown. The [CB] are stacking gold.
