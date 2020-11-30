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CHECKMATE! PROPHECY & URGENT WARNING ~ Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow, John Kitson [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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93 views • November 30, 2020
JOIN US TODAY IN THE LIVE-CHAT !!!! MONDAY Sept. 28 - 2020.
Age Of Truth TV - ROUNDTABLE Debate!
"CHECKMATE! PROPHECY & URGENT WARNING TO HUMANITY"
Featuring: Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and John Kitson.
Hosted by: Lucas Alexander
9 PM CET (21.00 Central European Time)
8.00 PM UK (20.00 hours - United Kingdom)
3 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
12 PM PDT (Noon - US Western Time)
3 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
JOIN us for an explosive, fascinating and controversial debate between 3 very different and well-researched public speakers and lecturers; Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and John Kitson, joining Age Of Truth TV´s presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, for this "Urgent Warning Message to Humanity" the CHECKMATE PROPHECY, on how to change our perception, decode and decipher the encoded secret messages for the world on the front cover of "E c o n o m i s t Magazine" (Dec. 2019 edition) through numerology and gematria.
More info to come after the presentation......
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Age Of Truth TV - ROUNDTABLE Debate!
"CHECKMATE! PROPHECY & URGENT WARNING TO HUMANITY"
Featuring: Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and John Kitson.
Hosted by: Lucas Alexander
9 PM CET (21.00 Central European Time)
8.00 PM UK (20.00 hours - United Kingdom)
3 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
12 PM PDT (Noon - US Western Time)
3 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
JOIN us for an explosive, fascinating and controversial debate between 3 very different and well-researched public speakers and lecturers; Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and John Kitson, joining Age Of Truth TV´s presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, for this "Urgent Warning Message to Humanity" the CHECKMATE PROPHECY, on how to change our perception, decode and decipher the encoded secret messages for the world on the front cover of "E c o n o m i s t Magazine" (Dec. 2019 edition) through numerology and gematria.
More info to come after the presentation......
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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