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Análisis de 12 de los 17 puntos clave de la Agenda 2030.
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33 views • April 08, 2022
Estos puntos han sido decodificados de manera que todo el mundo pueda comparar lo que realmente en la práctica significan estos objetivos que fueron formulados de forma positiva.
Comunismo, transgénicos, vacunas, destrucción, contaminación, deuda, esclavitud, conformismo, control, colapso y tiranía.
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Comunismo, transgénicos, vacunas, destrucción, contaminación, deuda, esclavitud, conformismo, control, colapso y tiranía.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
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