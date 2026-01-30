THE REAL VICTIMS OF MINNESOTA’S FRAUD SCANDAL

Autism provider and Holland Center founder Jennifer Larson joins Del Bigtree to expose how Minnesota’s sweeping response to a massive Medicaid fraud scandal is punishing the wrong people. Not just targeting criminal actors, the state has frozen payments and deployed AI-driven systems that delay reimbursements, pushing legitimate autism care providers to the brink of closure.

As legitimate centers struggle to keep their doors open, vulnerable children and families are caught in the crossfire. Larson explains how a blunt, bureaucratic crackdown has created a second crisis, one that threatens access to essential care.