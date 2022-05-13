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Now we Know Why Pfizer Wanted to Hide Vaccine Trial Results for 75 Years
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131 views • May 13, 2022
Now we Know Why Pfizer Wanted to Hide Vaccine Trial Results for 75 Years
"The FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep the vaccine trial results hidden for up to 75 years. Now we know why. There are some quite serious anomalies that are begging for answers
"The FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep the vaccine trial results hidden for up to 75 years. Now we know why. There are some quite serious anomalies that are begging for answers
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