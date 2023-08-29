Israel: The Sign of God

May 13th, 2018
Pastor Dean addresses the Israel and Jew-deniers that call themselves Christians. The rebirth of the nation of Israel in 1948 and the regathering of REAL Jews to the land of Israel is one of the most significant prophecies in the Bible. It is THE SIGN of God that the last days are here. Don't listen to anti-Israel conspiracy theories that go against Scripture.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.