Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel: The Sign of God
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
53 Subscribers
8 views
Published 14 hours ago

May 13th, 2018

Pastor Dean addresses the Israel and Jew-deniers that call themselves Christians. The rebirth of the nation of Israel in 1948 and the regathering of REAL Jews to the land of Israel is one of the most significant prophecies in the Bible. It is THE SIGN of God that the last days are here. Don't listen to anti-Israel conspiracy theories that go against Scripture.

Keywords
bibleprophecyisraeljudaismdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket