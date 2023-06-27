Create New Account
Rod Taylor - WHAT IF Christians Trusted God in Their Politics?
CHP Canada
Published Tuesday

Rod acknowledges that we are in desperate times. It’s important how we respond. Our Creator God is calling us to the battle lines, to be His representatives, His ambassadors, and His standard bearers.

Can our Creator God trust us to act?

How will we respond? How can we best respond as the Christian Heritage Party?

Rod gives us guidance on acting individually and as members of the CHP. He encourages us to move forward in service. We can trust that God’s plan is perfect so let’s take up our God-given role.


