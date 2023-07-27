Globalist Plan to SEIZE YOUR ASSETS Through ‘Unified Ledger’ – Tom Renz & Maria Zeee on Infowars

Maria Zeee





July 27, 2023





Tom Renz joins Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to discuss the new ‘Unified Ledger’ which allows the globalists to SEIZE YOUR ASSETS if you don’t comply with the agenda.





This interview was originally uploaded to: https://banned.video/watch?id=64c0515e8c997fe53e92ff59





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