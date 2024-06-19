Mandatory US War Draft 06/19/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see how Canada has a big worry: that the U.S. will start a Civil War. Pastor Stan also shares that the U.S. has automatically registered all male and females between the ages of 18-26 for Selective Service Draft. Finally we see how Russian warships are waiting on a Strike in Ukraine.
00:00 - US Civil War
03:46 - NATO Rejects Russia Peace Proposal
04:56 - Selective Service Draft
06:17 - Russian Warships Ready to Strike
12:23 - Russia Announces Ultimatum to NATO
14:32 - End of PetroDollar
18:09 - China’s 90 Warships
18:28 - NATO Chief’s Nuclear Weapons
21:05 - Joseph’s Kitchen
