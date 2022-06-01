⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 1st June 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 5 control points, as well as 29 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



✈️💥Operational-tactical, army and unmanned aviation have hit 61 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 140 nationalists, as well as 9 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, 1 battery of BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 6 artillery mounts and mortars, 13 AFU vehicles of various purposes and 1 OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missile system.



💥Russian air defense means have shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft of the Air Forces of Ukraine near Sergeevka, Donetsk People's Republic and 1 Mi-8 helicopter near Kharkov during the day.



▫️In addition, 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Gorlovka, Golmovskyi, Yasinovataya, Varvarovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Malye Prokhody, Novaya Gnilitsa in Kharkov Region, and Pyatikhatka in Kherson Region. Also, 2 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Malaya Kamyshevakha and Kamenka in Kharkov Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 128 command posts, 169 firing positions of artillery and mortar batteries, as well as 623 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 nationalists, as well as 24 units of weapons and military equipment, including 1 battery of 155-mm M777 howitzers, 203-mm 2S7 Pion mount, BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher and 2 ammunition depots.



📊In total, 185 Ukrainian aircraft and 129 helicopters, 1,077 unmanned aerial vehicles, 326 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,363 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 457 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,744 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,329 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia