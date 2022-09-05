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Draco avatar Tibet monks guarding Satan's Shambhala were behind Vril occult Satanist Nazi holocaust
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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110 views • September 05, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Atlantis Roman 13th Reich Nazi 5th Reich Babylon “nephilim old religion” Satanism’s New Age witchcraft Draco reptilian chimera “fake aliens” incarnate avatar Tibetan monks, who are guarding the entranceways into the Hollow Earth Draco and Naga cities, were behind the Nazi 3rd Reich and Adolf Hitler’s Vril occultism. These Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Tibetan monk Satanists torture people, and kill people, and are into pornography, and communicate with fallen angel devils, and do witchcraft, and they are actively involved in the Illuminati NWO’s satanic ritual abuse (SRA) sodomy of little children to infuse LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) demon spirits into them to split their minds into multiple personality disorders to be used by these demons. They are a very violent evil group within Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO. All the world leaders assemble once a year at the Vesak festival in Tibet through astral-projection with Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar Abrasax fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils. Warn God’s spiritual army now, or join the devil. Even if your family get killed, they cannot harm us real Christians. Protect the 12 million genetically-unrelated total stranger children and the many total strangers who are getting killed by the Tibetan monks, even if all your genetic descendant idols get killed. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow! End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
biblejesus christchristjesusvaccinechristianbible prophecyapocalypserevelationcoronaviruscovid-19
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