Sustainable Advantages That An Off-Grid Lifestyle Can Offer

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇

https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRtkAttrmNw



What does it mean to be truly sustainable? Few individuals test the limits to find out. Since living off the grid is among the most realistic ways to be completely sustainable, it can be difficult for the general public to fathom what this lifestyle actually looks like.

In this episode, we are joined by John Hancock. John runs the Frugal Off Grid Arizona Homestead, has a Youtube channel called “Frugal Off Grid”, and is the author of the book Frugal Off Grid: Build An Off Grid Homestead With Next To Nothing.

As an outdoor educator and enthusiast, John has committed his time and energy to educating people about the sustainable benefits that off-grid living practices can offer.