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WI Testimony - 64,000 who voted removed from the rolls following the 2020 election
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120 views • December 10, 2021
64,000 people listed as voting in Nov. 2020 were switched to inactive voters AFTER the election according to testimony from Dr. Douglas Frank
That is THREE TIMES the election margin.
Thank you WISEYE.org and OAN for broadcasting the hearing, and @LizHarrington76 for the edit and commentary.
That is THREE TIMES the election margin.
Thank you WISEYE.org and OAN for broadcasting the hearing, and @LizHarrington76 for the edit and commentary.
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