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P.2 Covid-19 ‘infections’: early intervention ignored deliberately by Australian governments. MVI_8014
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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50 views • October 15, 2021
Early intervention-treatment for any respiratory infection is a medical no-brainer, but this commonsense practice has been discarded in Australia for Covid-19 treatment. Nuremberg 2.0 trials will be grilling the authorities on this.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4a9f7314-0a61-44f6-b3e8-24823b286ae0
My personal use of Ivermectin from horse paste videos (READ DISCLAIMER BELOW):
Watch FIRST P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d
Watch FIRST P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a4d917b3-112d-4f62-adee-6c68452ad503
Watch SECOND here: https://www.brighteon.com/859cce3a-72c2-4da9-a789-852f6b5f9f01
Watch THIRD P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3359afd5-3cf1-4a4a-9e89-8dbe41556eba
Watch THIRD P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0f30d42f-82cc-4de3-93d8-3f6b57841ac6
Watch FOURTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b854488-eba8-41dd-b7df-d42f7c3b3bd1
Watch FIFTH P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2917629d-2b6f-4241-bbe1-819a4a7993e4
Watch FIFTH P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/05852b32-5797-4f09-91c0-60b4703917e1
Watch SIXTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/edd556d6-dc6a-442d-922f-23b3b0024c04
Watch SUMMARY P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9cb76acb-ef3d-4862-8be8-09a879ba67fc
Watch SUMMARY P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/442bb56f-6f2e-4e68-a841-7d3e5b49ab91
Watch P.1 Ivermectin Bonanza here: https://www.brighteon.com/389b7c90-c5b7-4267-9d6f-806ad7d3195f
THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN
Here is the link to my demonstration on myself of nebulising with Hydrogen Peroxide and Budesonide: https://www.brighteon.com/e89792f3-d3ed-4211-be55-4ac4bbe73690
Keywords
current eventspoliticscovid-19early intervention
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