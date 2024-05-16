Create New Account
EPISODE 372: BAD MEDICINE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday

First Major Lawsuit Against For COVID Vaccine Injury Filed; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Astrazeneca Fallout, Whooping cough outbreak prompts re-evaluation of DTaP vaccine, and the fight over puberty blockers for children heats up; A Texas Whistleblower exposes unethical transitioning of children in Texas’ Largest Pediatric Hospital.


Guests: Bri Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Eithan Haim, M.D.

