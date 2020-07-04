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Mid-Week (wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - ST10 + TPOM + SPACE UFOs +MUFON ) - OT Chan Live#274
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21 views • July 04, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #Secureteam10 #insecureteam #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
0) Secureteam Tyler court update June 25
1) TPOM UFOs firing lasers in space - the real truth
2) Thirdphaseofmoon panama UFO broad daylight wow.
aliens in plain sight exposed.
3) Scott shows UFO in Miami is CGI.. but if you see it
you can tell without any analysis.
4) Space UFOs 1000s of them.. looked over
5) MUFON cases
Topics (with markers):
0) Secureteam Tyler court update June 25
1) TPOM UFOs firing lasers in space - the real truth
@ 9:43 mark or https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=583
2) Thirdphaseofmoon panama UFO broad daylight wow.
aliens in plain sight exposed.
@ 34:34 mark or
https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=2074
3) Scott shows UFO in Miami is CGI.. but if you see it
you can tell without any analysis.
@ 1:47:19 mark or
https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=6439
4) Space UFOs 1000s of them.. looked over
@ 2:00:20 mark or https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=7220
5) MUFON cases
@ 2:16:03 mark or
https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=8163
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:
0) Secureteam Tyler court update June 25
1) TPOM UFOs firing lasers in space - the real truth
2) Thirdphaseofmoon panama UFO broad daylight wow.
aliens in plain sight exposed.
3) Scott shows UFO in Miami is CGI.. but if you see it
you can tell without any analysis.
4) Space UFOs 1000s of them.. looked over
5) MUFON cases
Topics (with markers):
0) Secureteam Tyler court update June 25
1) TPOM UFOs firing lasers in space - the real truth
@ 9:43 mark or https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=583
2) Thirdphaseofmoon panama UFO broad daylight wow.
aliens in plain sight exposed.
@ 34:34 mark or
https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=2074
3) Scott shows UFO in Miami is CGI.. but if you see it
you can tell without any analysis.
@ 1:47:19 mark or
https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=6439
4) Space UFOs 1000s of them.. looked over
@ 2:00:20 mark or https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=7220
5) MUFON cases
@ 2:16:03 mark or
https://youtu.be/AMLYe_P89wU?t=8163
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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