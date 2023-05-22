https://gettr.com/post/p2hmlv4daa0

0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP

那些真正的犯罪分子，特别是在纽约州，以2万5千或更少的钱， 少于1个月的时间被保释出来。郭文贵先生在看守所里已呆了两个多月了，被拒绝了保释，这是不公平的。

The real criminals, especially in New York City, are out on bail for $25,000 or less. Mr. Guo Wengui has been in custody for over two months and has been denied bail, which is unfair.



