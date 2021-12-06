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Dr. David Martin on Trump signing the EO to modernize
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359 views • December 06, 2021
Dr. David Martin on Trump signing the EO to modernize influenza vaccines
“My guess is he still doesn’t entirely know what those things [mRNA vaccines] mean”
The EO assigns special responsibilities to BARDA:
“(C) further support the conduct, in collaboration with the DOD, BARDA, and CDC, of applied scientific research regarding developing cell lines and expression systems that markedly increase the yield of cell-based and recombinant influenza vaccine manufacturing processes; and
(D) assess, in coordination with BARDA and relevant vaccine manufacturers, the use and potential effects of using advanced manufacturing platforms for influenza vaccines;”
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
“My guess is he still doesn’t entirely know what those things [mRNA vaccines] mean”
The EO assigns special responsibilities to BARDA:
“(C) further support the conduct, in collaboration with the DOD, BARDA, and CDC, of applied scientific research regarding developing cell lines and expression systems that markedly increase the yield of cell-based and recombinant influenza vaccine manufacturing processes; and
(D) assess, in coordination with BARDA and relevant vaccine manufacturers, the use and potential effects of using advanced manufacturing platforms for influenza vaccines;”
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
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