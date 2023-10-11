German police attacked peaceful protesters in Berlin who defied a ban on demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine.
◾️Earlier in the day, Berlin police announced that two demonstrations in the German capital were forbidden, alleging they pose "a danger to public safety and order".
