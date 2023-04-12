MEET THE COUPLE REVOLUTIONIZING EDUCATION IN AMERICA from TheHIghwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/meet-the-couple-revolutionizing-education-in-america/
Del is joined in-studio by David and Leila Centner, the visionary
founders of The Centner Academy in Florida, to discuss the remarkable
growth of their school and how they’ve navigated media scrutiny with
resilience and determination. Through their unwavering commitment to
innovative education and personalized learning, the Centners have
created a unique and dynamic educational experience that is cultivating
leaders with heart and business savvy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.