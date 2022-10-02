FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD 7: ISAAC, Hebrews 11:20-30; Genesis 24:57-66; 25:19-28, 20221001
20 By faith Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau concerning
things to come. 21 By faith Jacob, when he was a dying,
blessed both the sons of Joseph; and worshipped, leaning upon
the top of his staff. 22 By faith Joseph, when he died, made
mention of the departing of the children of Israel; and gave commandment
concerning his bones. 23 By faith Moses, when he was born, was
hid three months of his parents, because they saw he was a
proper child; and they were not afraid of the king’s commandment. 24 By faith Moses, when he
was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter; 25 choosing rather to suffer
affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a
season; 26 esteeming the reproach of
Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt: for he had respect unto the
recompence of the reward. 27 By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing
the wrath of the king: for he endured, as seeing him who is invisible. 28 Through faith he kept the
passover, and the sprinkling of blood, lest he that destroyed the firstborn
should touch them. 29 By faith they passed through the Red
sea as by dry land: which the Egyptians assaying to do were
drowned. 30 By faith the walls of
Jericho fell down, after they were compassed about seven days. Amen! (Hebrews
11:20-30)
Genesis 24:57-66:
