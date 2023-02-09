Create New Account
I eat my Moringa’s (drumstick tree’s) yellowing leaves as it closes down for the season, rec. 7 Feb, 23 MVI_9832,3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
This was recorded early in the evening of Tuesday Feb. 7th, 2023. I have got so few leaves from my never-say-die Moringa tree, that even as they yellow, I pick them and eat them. It woke up in December, and is closing down early this February, so I expect a lot more yellowing to happen soon.

nutritionpreppingsurvivaldrumstick treeyellowing leaveswaste nothing

