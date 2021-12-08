X22 REPORT - [Zero-Day], Think Rumble, Think TruthSocial, The Cure Will Spread WW

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[Zero-Day], Think Rumble, Think TruthSocial, The Cure Will Spread WW
The [DS] is now losing the narrative on covid, the pandemic is going away and the people are pushing natural immunity and the big pharma and the [DS] cannot stop it. Trump is now preparing for zero-day, all the pieces are now coming together. New platforms are being installed to take the bull horn away form the [DS]. The people are about to get their voice back. The cure will spread WW, think multiple meanings.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.