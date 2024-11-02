RT News - November 2 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 2, 2024
rt.com
The US once again cries foul over Russian meddling, claiming without proof that videos showing fraud and cheating in early voting in the presidential election are all part of Moscow’s efforts to divide the nation. 50 children are said to be among 84 people killed in a recent IDF bombardment of Gaza. A former British diplomat has called out Israel's tactics. Despite Moscow dismissing as absurd, that it has any plans to attack EU members states, Brussels advises its citizens to prepare for a possible conflict by storing food and other supplies.