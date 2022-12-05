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5.12.22: The RETURN of the GREAT MAGA KING, @KariLake unleashed, DURHAM, #2000Mules PRAY!
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141 views • May 12, 2022
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Music: Adventures and Dragons
Song by Frank Schlimbach
https://artlist.io/song/68352/adventures-and-dragons
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Devin Nunes on the the biggest scandal in modern political history: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24168
KNOWINGLY committing federal crimes: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24228
Psaki breaking 18 U.S. Code Section 1507 https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24241
Don Jr. mentioned that President Trump takes all the slings and arrows this morning. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9570
They realize that they’ve been in a rigged game for very long. They see it and you can no longer hide it.” https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9568
Kash explains why he thinks Durham will eventually drop the hammer on the Clinton Crime Syndicate: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9594
President Trump’s spokesperson, Liz Harrington, on the 2020 election: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9599
The MSM planted seeds Biden would come back:
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9576
Dinesh D’Souza: “Let’s just go back to 2016. If the left was able to show that conservatives were doing this and this is what put Trump in the White House, they would have gone in there and yanked him out. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9607
Intent to Harm: The FDA and Pfizer Knew About Myocarditis Risks in Teens Months Before Letting Parents Know: https://t.me/gracevb/8888
Epidemic of Stupidity: 432 MEPS Voted to Extend the COVID Certificate System Until June 2023: https://t.me/gracevb/8890
Virginia: Democrat County Supervisor Indicted on 82 Felonies in Election Fraud Scheme | National File: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6904
Newsmax wouldn't say a peep about 2000 Mules, so Kari Lake went on and did it for them. SUPERSTAR Governor in the making:
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6902
🔺Orthodox priest Father Parfeniy (Parthnenis), the head of the church in Mikhailovka, Donbass, was killed by shelling of the Ukrainian Army. He was known for his humanitarian efforts and sheltering refugees. https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2536
⚠️ Senate Votes 49-51, Failing to Pass Bill to Codify Abortion Rights - https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2553
Kandiss truly DESTROYED this debate!! This is exactly why they tried to keep her out of the debates! They knew this was coming. https://t.me/TruthSkrilla/6749
@KarliQ Roy Chip yelling about the $40 billion bill. Love this guy!!
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/92308
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
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Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
--------------------------------------
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here—> http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Adventures and Dragons
Song by Frank Schlimbach
https://artlist.io/song/68352/adventures-and-dragons
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Devin Nunes on the the biggest scandal in modern political history: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24168
KNOWINGLY committing federal crimes: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24228
Psaki breaking 18 U.S. Code Section 1507 https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24241
Don Jr. mentioned that President Trump takes all the slings and arrows this morning. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9570
They realize that they’ve been in a rigged game for very long. They see it and you can no longer hide it.” https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9568
Kash explains why he thinks Durham will eventually drop the hammer on the Clinton Crime Syndicate: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9594
President Trump’s spokesperson, Liz Harrington, on the 2020 election: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9599
The MSM planted seeds Biden would come back:
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9576
Dinesh D’Souza: “Let’s just go back to 2016. If the left was able to show that conservatives were doing this and this is what put Trump in the White House, they would have gone in there and yanked him out. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9607
Intent to Harm: The FDA and Pfizer Knew About Myocarditis Risks in Teens Months Before Letting Parents Know: https://t.me/gracevb/8888
Epidemic of Stupidity: 432 MEPS Voted to Extend the COVID Certificate System Until June 2023: https://t.me/gracevb/8890
Virginia: Democrat County Supervisor Indicted on 82 Felonies in Election Fraud Scheme | National File: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6904
Newsmax wouldn't say a peep about 2000 Mules, so Kari Lake went on and did it for them. SUPERSTAR Governor in the making:
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6902
🔺Orthodox priest Father Parfeniy (Parthnenis), the head of the church in Mikhailovka, Donbass, was killed by shelling of the Ukrainian Army. He was known for his humanitarian efforts and sheltering refugees. https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2536
⚠️ Senate Votes 49-51, Failing to Pass Bill to Codify Abortion Rights - https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2553
Kandiss truly DESTROYED this debate!! This is exactly why they tried to keep her out of the debates! They knew this was coming. https://t.me/TruthSkrilla/6749
@KarliQ Roy Chip yelling about the $40 billion bill. Love this guy!!
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/92308
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The
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