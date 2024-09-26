CTP (S2ESepVideoExclusive2, 20240926) Kamala Goebbels Harris BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2ESepVidoOnlyExclusive2 14m 20s...
CTP 20240926 S2ESepVideoExclusive2 episode: Kamala Goebbels Harris - at it again, more lies and more discussed in this VIDEO EXCLUSIVE (will not appear as a Regular Audio format Podcast release).
NO TRANSCRIPT
- https://www.youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-kamalunist-speaking-on-more-she-knows-nothing-about/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/international/2024/09/international-taxation-issues-finding-that-sweet-spot-too-low-ineffective-too-high-backfire-2514180.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/economy/2024/09/so-sad-gotta-say-it-its-the-economy-stupid-no-really-if-talking-anything-else-cept-maybe-20m-illegals-flood-is-strategicallystupid-3120751.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/media/2024/09/bill-clinton-then-vs-mark-robinson-now-thought-adult-sex-matters-didnt-matter-lets-do-necessary-comparison-2516260.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/crime-all-stars/2024/09/how-is-it-that-criminals-are-like-the-new-celebrity-class-and-feel-entitled-to-getting-crazy-requests-fulfilled-2495537.html
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15634233-christitutionalist-politics-s2e62-finding-the-sweet-spot
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13994568-christitutionalist-politics-CTPS1E22-grey-areas
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14030126-christitutionalist-politics-CTP-S1E23-grey-areas-part-2
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/wokeists-warping-words/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/education/2024/07/language-use-and-abuse-2464215.html
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language/
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language-part-2/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/the-law/2024/09/brett-favre-testifying-about-fraud-before-congress-lets-discuss-2459387.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/iran/2024/09/iran-allied-with-russia-yet-some-want-to-try-the-russian-collusion-idiocy-card-against-trump-again-2439840.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/economics-and-politics/2024/09/interesting-no-endorsement-by-teamsters-quick-examination-2532563.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2024/09/too-late-as-reagan-warned-are-we-now-nation-gone-under-last-chance-to-restoreouramericanrepublic-2616062.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2024/09/everything-leftdemocrats-does-is-predicated-on-double-standards-this-applies-to-former-potus-protections-too-2616009.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/the-law/2024/09/scotus-must-step-in-and-stop-this-bs-of-activist-courts-rulings-in-clear-violations-of-own-state-laws-and-constitution-2459377.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/09/gods-not-dead-in-god-we-trust-5th-in-the-franchiseseries-2440497.html