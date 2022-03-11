[WATCH TO END] IRON MIXED WITH CLAY: "THE MIGHTY MEN"

#HYBRID #SUPERSOLDIER #NEPHILIM(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





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Today's word: Satan is building his army, an end time army of super-soldiers and "false positives" among mankind. They are being born at this very moment- not in the future- it is happening NOW. End-times meddling to produce hybrids, beings that can be human or animal, as well as human-type entities with special powers. In Noah's day people saw and believed, they suffered at the hands of these beings and cried out to God for help! There was no unbelief because mankind knew what it was to be attacked and enslaved by a race of beings stronger and mightier than them. The question today is- Who will believe the report of the Lord? "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN; but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron doth not mingle with clay." - Daniel 2:43





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RELATED PROPHECIES-

GOD SAID: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/27/god-said-may-27-2021/





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There are so many "main points' for this one: (1) Men and women truly need to repent of sexual sin and stay away from it. It not only carries a spiritual aspect that defeats holiness and righteousness, it defiles our garments and makes us ashamed before God, but it carries a huge spiritual and NATURAL RISK WITH IT. It attracts so many spiritual demons that's extremely hard to get rid of but it also carries the HUGE RISK of mating with non-human beings. Why be a mother or father to a demonic entity all because of immorality? Some cultures know of this already but many do not. (2) Some willingly do this saying they want to assist "science" but multitudes are ignorantly becoming sexual prey, having children who possess powers that the govt in turn is eager to capture and use for their agendas. Men too, are falling prey to women they have no idea are NOT human at all, women with an agenda to collect their seed for breeding. (3) Surgical procedures for babies is one of the ways this is taking place- knowing and unknowing. (4) THESE PREGNANCIES AFFECT THE MOMS. If this dream is proof- Carrying these babies causes horrible seen and unseen changes to the women who have them. (5) Bloodline is important to God, it is also important to the devil. God has a righteous seed, the devil has a seed- even God spoke of Jesus crushing his seed. (Genesis 3:15) (6) They can be human-like, or humans who can turn into other things as soon as nobody is around to see them (mermaids especially). (7) Experiments are done to try and "provoke" powers to manifest early but sometimes it results in the horrible deaths of young people who are not yet able to showcase their abilities. (8) ALL OF THIS is God's revelation. Read the description box. As I wrote it the Lord simply said, the people in Noah's time had no choice, they HAD TO believe in Nephilim because they were walking around killing them freely all day. But in this generation, who has believed the report of the Lord?" And there it is.





Who will believe indeed? God bless you, shalom. 🌺





I've done some reading. A winter solider is an enhanced hybrid warrior, a super-solider from Captain America movies. He heals quickly like Wolverine, "enhanced psycho-abilities", super-strength, one metal arm that can repel bullets, super-speed, martial arts master, speaks multiple languages, marksman, master pilot. Basically, a Nephlim for our modern times.



