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Cris Putnam "UFO Disclosure"
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229 views • February 07, 2021
More and more people around the world are demanding “UFO” disclosure, and governments are responding.
In fact, dozens of governments have already admitted to having departments in charge of UFO research and have released decades’ worth of declassified files.
While these files do not contain strong evidence to support the existence of extraterrestrial beings, they do officially report objects travelling at high rates of speeds performing maneuvers that no known aircraft can perform.
These well-documented encounters raise a number of important questions, and politicians are now beginning to promise us answers.
In fact, dozens of governments have already admitted to having departments in charge of UFO research and have released decades’ worth of declassified files.
While these files do not contain strong evidence to support the existence of extraterrestrial beings, they do officially report objects travelling at high rates of speeds performing maneuvers that no known aircraft can perform.
These well-documented encounters raise a number of important questions, and politicians are now beginning to promise us answers.
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