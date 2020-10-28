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The Untruth About President Trump: ‘Animals’ Scandal Edition
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29 views • October 28, 2020
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The mainstream media, Democrat politicians and leftist celebrities are incredibly upset by remarks made by President Donald Trump during a conversation with Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims at the California Sanctuary State Roundtable on May 16th, 2018.
President Donald Trump: “We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy. The dumbest laws — as I said before, the dumbest laws on immigration in the world. So we’re going to take care of it, Margaret. We’ll get it done.”
While some feign ignorance and claim that it is uncertain who President Donald Trump was referring to as animals – the Commander-In-Chief has used the same terminology to describe MS-13 on multiple occasions.
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4093/the-untruth-about-president-trump-animals-scandal-edition
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4093-the-untruth-about-president-trump-animals-scandal-edition
The mainstream media, Democrat politicians and leftist celebrities are incredibly upset by remarks made by President Donald Trump during a conversation with Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims at the California Sanctuary State Roundtable on May 16th, 2018.
President Donald Trump: “We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy. The dumbest laws — as I said before, the dumbest laws on immigration in the world. So we’re going to take care of it, Margaret. We’ll get it done.”
While some feign ignorance and claim that it is uncertain who President Donald Trump was referring to as animals – the Commander-In-Chief has used the same terminology to describe MS-13 on multiple occasions.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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