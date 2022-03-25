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Predictive Programming for a One World Satanic Religion based in Jerusalem
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73 views • March 25, 2022
Telegram - DD Tube. | The purpose of this One World Satanic Religion is the destruction of Orthodox Christianity. Russia and the other Orthodox Christian countries will have no place In this NWO. The NWO will be accepted in the most part of the world except for Russia and a very few countries.
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