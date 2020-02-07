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A Documentary STEVE PIECZENIK NARRATES SOVIET UNION U S INFILTRATED USSR WITH PSY OP
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22 views • February 07, 2020
Documentary: "MIND PALACE" (BOOK written by Dr. Steve Piezcenik - Best Seller) This is actually a very interesting & important mini documentary, narrated by Dr. Steve Pieczenik, describing how the US infiltrated the Soviet Union in the 1970s, using PSY-OPS and basically took over the USSR completing a regime change, turning the USSR into the RUSSIAN FEDERATION, when Communism fell apart. Produced with new graphics included with original material by Dr. Steve Pieczenik. I ENCOURAGE YOU TO WATCH THIS: Graphics: Parental Friendly. November 10, 2016, Day 10 of Steve publicly announcing Coup Intelligence Information, he describes how he and the US intervened with Psy-Op, Religion, Military, Economic, Cultural (music influenced ).
“Old system of oppression could no longer exist…” …
“Old system could not function in a new world where financial concerns were important…..”…….CIA, Intelligence intrigue. Psychical Warfare….US Infiltration took down the Soviet Union: Steve describes how he did it……Produced by Dr. Steve Pieczenik & Dr. Colette Dowell of CIRCULAR TIMES: ALL CLIPS FAIR USE: Documenting Historical Events: Education and Information. Thank You, Colette Dowell
Circular Times
Dr. Colette Dowell,
Chief Executive Editor
http://www.circulartimes.org
“Old system of oppression could no longer exist…” …
“Old system could not function in a new world where financial concerns were important…..”…….CIA, Intelligence intrigue. Psychical Warfare….US Infiltration took down the Soviet Union: Steve describes how he did it……Produced by Dr. Steve Pieczenik & Dr. Colette Dowell of CIRCULAR TIMES: ALL CLIPS FAIR USE: Documenting Historical Events: Education and Information. Thank You, Colette Dowell
Circular Times
Dr. Colette Dowell,
Chief Executive Editor
http://www.circulartimes.org
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