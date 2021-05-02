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FREEDOM FROM THE FRANTIC MIND
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20 views • May 02, 2021
If you find yourself frantic a lot these days, this will help. It’s not your external reality that causes franticness but what we call your MindStory about it. When we practice choosing the stories we tell ourselves, we can find new freedom to face uncertainty with power and purpose.
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TOPICS COVERED:
03:o0 - An example of what can happen when you unplug
11:05 - How to change from a bad MindStory to a good one
18:45 - Taking moments in your day to wake up from the spell
28:55 - Having tea with the gremlin that likes to keep you frantic
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND 2 AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
03:o0 - An example of what can happen when you unplug
11:05 - How to change from a bad MindStory to a good one
18:45 - Taking moments in your day to wake up from the spell
28:55 - Having tea with the gremlin that likes to keep you frantic
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND 2 AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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Keywords
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