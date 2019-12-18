© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump: I was elected to be President of the United States not President of the Globe!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • December 18, 2019
In a huge rally in Kentucky, President Trump declares that he was elected to be President of the United States, not President of the Globe. With thousands cheering and chanting in support of President Trump and his Anti-globalist stand.
Please support our channel! Subscribe below and click the bell notification so that you can receive any new videos from our platform.
Patreon: joedaoudtutor
Twitter: joedaoud13
Facebook: Joe Daoud
Thank you and God bless you all!
Please support our channel! Subscribe below and click the bell notification so that you can receive any new videos from our platform.
Patreon: joedaoudtutor
Twitter: joedaoud13
Facebook: Joe Daoud
Thank you and God bless you all!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.