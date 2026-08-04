Who REALLY Sent 60,000 Migrants to Spain?

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In this episode of 51/49, James exposes how a sudden migrant crisis on Spain’s border was allegedly manufactured as part of a high-stakes geopolitical strategy — revealing a coordinated push by the US, Israel, and Morocco to secure vital maritime trade routes in the Strait of Gibraltar, while fear-mongering over an "Islamic takeover".
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Mirrored - 51-49 with James Li
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!