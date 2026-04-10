PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Able to Get More Fiber

Video going over a dozen ways to get more soluble & insoluble fiber in your daily diet to reduce your risk of certain cancers, have more bowel movements, & maybe even extend your life as an underestimated longevity "nutrient."

1. eat the banana "strings"

2. eat the white part of the watermelon rind & right underneath the skin of other melons

3. if organic, eat the skins of fruits such as kiwi & veggies such as thin-skinned potatoes, summer squashes, cucumbers, etc.

4. scrape & eat the part of the avocado directly underneath the skin as well as eat the skin of the avocado seed

5. eat the white parts of citrus fruits

6. consume the whole fruit & veggie instead of juicing them

7. add chia & flax seeds to your oatmeal

8. eat prunes, figs, raisins, etc.

9. eat minimally-processed whole grains with the bran still intact such as steel-cut oats, buckwheat groats, brown rice, rye, whole corn, etc. My favorite bran cereal is Nature's Path Smart Bran which you can get at Sprouts & delivered to you by

https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart

This is my shortened referral link

10. eat more organic nuts (such as coconuts, macadamias, almonds, walnuts), seeds, & beans/legumes





11. eat more organic pears, apples, and berries, especially blackberries & raspberries

12. eat more artichoke

13. eat more organic popcorn

14. eat psyllium husk powder

15. eat more organic, dark chocolate over 85% cacao content

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to have the time & $ to eat well by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs such as my "55 Grams of Fiber per Day Club," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList





Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start





To meet w/ me, I'm @

7081 Environ Blvd

#639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby