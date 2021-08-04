© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are You Pregnant? Should You Be Vaccinated?
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • August 04, 2021
I discuss a Practice Advisory released by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) in which, under the section Summary of Key Information and Recommendations, it states: "Pregnant patients who decline vaccination should be supported in their decision."
Amen.
Here's the link to the Advisory: http://e-lactancia.org/media/papers/Vaccinating_Pregnant_and_Lactating_Patients_Against_COVID-19__ACOG20201213.pdf
Amen.
Here's the link to the Advisory: http://e-lactancia.org/media/papers/Vaccinating_Pregnant_and_Lactating_Patients_Against_COVID-19__ACOG20201213.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.