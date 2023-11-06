What does the Supreme Court say(lead-up)

This is a lead up to my next What does the Supreme Court say. 14th amendment, The Organic Act.
Give your kid a great nights sleep with Alex's lullaby, it is on this channel. And if you like it you can go to https://givesendgo.com/alexslullaby
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.