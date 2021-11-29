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MAX IGAN - ONGOING BOOSTER SHOTS CONFIRMED FOR THE NEXT 7 YEARS AND MASS DEATHS FOR THE JABBED
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200 views • November 29, 2021
Confirmed the Australian Government has ordered enough covid booster clot shots for every person for the next 7 years. You will be required to get 2 shots a year or lose your freedoms and be considered an unjabbed person. Remember when it was just 2 weeks to flatten the curve. Enough or enough. Unless you stop complying to your own slavery this will never end. Non compliance is our only hope,
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Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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