FDA Vaccine Approval Scam Exposed

It is not the Pfizer vaccine that was approved. Dr. Robert Malone explains it all. The Vaccine the FDA approved is not even available. Watch the video to get the truth.

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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.