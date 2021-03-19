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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #328: JOY STROUD RUHMANN/coventionofstates.com 3/18/2021
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10 views • March 19, 2021
#TuneIn2InTune w/special guest Joy Stroud Ruhmann, President, Level Up Leadership
State Director, Convention of States North Carolina.
Joy Ruhmann, a native of Raleigh, N.C., is a passionate and engaging change agent who focuses on helping leaders and their teams understand and resolve unique people issues that serve as obstacles to their success. Her personal motto, as well as her company brand is to Aspire to Better and she focuses on Better Hires, Better Communication and Better Leadership as she believes these three together lead to Better Results!
In her spare time, Joy is equally passionate about advancing the mission and goal of Convention of States, North Carolina. Convention of States is a national movement of volunteers working to exercise our rights as Americans to influence our state legislators to call for a Convention of States limited to proposing amendments to the Constitution that:
Implementing term limits on all Federal officials, including judges and bureaucrats,
Imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government and
Limiting their scope and responsibility.
Our real mission is to build the largest most educated and engaged grass roots army this country has ever seen. Our goal is to work with legislatures across the country to pass our resolution to call for a convention.
We have over 5 million supporters and 1.8 million petition signers. Here in North Carolina we have over 65,000 petitioners, about 75 active volunteers and are growing rapidly every day!
Links for tonight’s guest, Joy Stroud Ruhmann: https://www.levelupleadership.com &
https://www.conventionofstates.com
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
State Director, Convention of States North Carolina.
Joy Ruhmann, a native of Raleigh, N.C., is a passionate and engaging change agent who focuses on helping leaders and their teams understand and resolve unique people issues that serve as obstacles to their success. Her personal motto, as well as her company brand is to Aspire to Better and she focuses on Better Hires, Better Communication and Better Leadership as she believes these three together lead to Better Results!
In her spare time, Joy is equally passionate about advancing the mission and goal of Convention of States, North Carolina. Convention of States is a national movement of volunteers working to exercise our rights as Americans to influence our state legislators to call for a Convention of States limited to proposing amendments to the Constitution that:
Implementing term limits on all Federal officials, including judges and bureaucrats,
Imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government and
Limiting their scope and responsibility.
Our real mission is to build the largest most educated and engaged grass roots army this country has ever seen. Our goal is to work with legislatures across the country to pass our resolution to call for a convention.
We have over 5 million supporters and 1.8 million petition signers. Here in North Carolina we have over 65,000 petitioners, about 75 active volunteers and are growing rapidly every day!
Links for tonight’s guest, Joy Stroud Ruhmann: https://www.levelupleadership.com &
https://www.conventionofstates.com
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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