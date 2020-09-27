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Antifa Gets Kicked Out Of Proud Boys Rally! (Explicit)
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858 views • September 27, 2020
Antifa agitator posing as "press" gets booted from a Proud Boys rally in Portland OR on Sept 26th 2020. The communist politicians Kate Brown, Ted Wheeler, and the rest who run Oregon freaked out about this rally, but don't care about 100+ days of rioting! There was a HUGE amount of hype that the patriots in this rally were going to be violent. Instead, it was peaceful, and Proud Boys were trending on twitter for a short time!
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