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The Rock Almighty Voices with Kings' X
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11 views • February 09, 2022
Good day Warriors of Light!
Today we put a spotlight on one of the, funkiest, rockingest, (New word for your dictionary) bands of the past couple of decades.
While they never professed Christianity outright, you can hear the spirituality oozing out of just about every song. Kings' X is always a positive listen. Enjoy!
Put King's X on your playlist at:
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3JuEVbl -
Amazon - https://amzn.to/338pvtz -
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Rock 'n' Roll and Inspiration for your Soul.
Playing now on US Sports Radio!
- https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio -
- http://www.ussportsradio.net -
Today we put a spotlight on one of the, funkiest, rockingest, (New word for your dictionary) bands of the past couple of decades.
While they never professed Christianity outright, you can hear the spirituality oozing out of just about every song. Kings' X is always a positive listen. Enjoy!
Put King's X on your playlist at:
Apple Music - https://apple.co/3JuEVbl -
Amazon - https://amzn.to/338pvtz -
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Rock 'n' Roll and Inspiration for your Soul.
Playing now on US Sports Radio!
- https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio -
- http://www.ussportsradio.net -
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