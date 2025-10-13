A banner with the words "thank you" appeared on a Tel Aviv beach against the backdrop of Trump's arrival in Israel

This is how the Israeli people thank the US president for the released hostages and the resolution of the conflict in Gaza.

Today, HAMAS released 20 surviving hostages from the Gaza Strip who had been held captive for more than two years. They have already arrived in Israel.

In turn, Israel is expected to release 1,966 Palestinian prisoners from its jails today