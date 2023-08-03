Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Make the right decision about your spiritual authority!
channel image
PRB Ministry
28 Subscribers
14 views
Published 14 hours ago

1Thess lesson #118. Choosing your close friends and your spouse is extremely important, so too is the choice of pastor-teacher. Growing spiritually and hearing what the SPIRIT says to the church are imperative, make a good choice who you sit under for Bible study. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket