At the same time, it is worth noting that the entry of Russian troops into 'Vremyevka' took place 24 hours after the Russian Army liberated the settlement of 'Neskuchnoye'. Judging by this map, it becomes clear that the city of 'Velikaya Novoselka' is in a semicircle and may soon repeat the fate of the liberated 'Vuhledar'. According to war correspondents, the Ukrainian Army units have already begun to leave the city in small groups. At the same time, it is reported that the first to flee the city were the so-called foreign mercenaries, many of whom are active-duty soldiers and officers of armies of NATO countries........................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
