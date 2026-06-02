Hello, friend!

Let us continue this “Year of the Fire Horse” with some ‘Troubled Horse’.

A hurricane hath been unleashed! One in which the filthy ones will assuredly be swept away. So, I ask you; “Which way to the mob?”. Even after their passing, us mere peasants will never truly understand the haunted. Because the voices in their head do naught but voice their desperations. With which they project unto us all with the use of their __________.

I don’t know about you, but my shit’s fucked up. Just let the bastards know that they are bleeding us dry. Do so by hanging them out to dry after you watch my meme music video titled, "Troubled Horse".

The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.

Do you wish to learn more about ‘Troubled Horse’?

Check them out and purchase their music @:

riseaboverecords.com/artists/riseaboveartists/troubled-horse

discogs.com/artist/1768869-Troubled-Horse

I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

Periculum in mora.

-@TepbianKord

Turbatus Equus© 2026 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0