How Much Iodine Should You Be Taking?

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How Much Lugols Iodine Should You Take?





People, who become learn about Iodine & getting adequate amounts of Iodine through a Lugols Iodine supplement tend to wonder how much Lugols Iodine should they be taking daily?





So I have created this video "How Much Lugols Iodine Should You Take?" to share with you exactly how much Lugols iodine I recommend as a minimum effective dose, how high you can go with dosing yourself with it when you should switch from mega doses of Lugols Iodine if you are going to be doing this down to lower doses, the free at home test to determine your Iodine status and why you should be performing this went taking Lugols Iodine, etc.





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and much more. make sure to watch this video "How Much Lugols Iodine Should You Take?" from start to finish nOW!





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