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How Much Iodine Should You Be Taking?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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446 views • August 21, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNSutS0Ii3vG/

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyEsT3D8qWe/

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3uAaY4D


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


How Much Lugols Iodine Should You Take?


People, who become learn about Iodine & getting adequate amounts of Iodine through a Lugols Iodine supplement tend to wonder how much Lugols Iodine should they be taking daily?


So I have created this video "How Much Lugols Iodine Should You Take?" to share with you exactly how much Lugols iodine I recommend as a minimum effective dose, how high you can go with dosing yourself with it when you should switch from mega doses of Lugols Iodine if you are going to be doing this down to lower doses, the free at home test to determine your Iodine status and why you should be performing this went taking Lugols Iodine, etc.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and much more. make sure to watch this video "How Much Lugols Iodine Should You Take?" from start to finish nOW!


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